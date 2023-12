SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday night, Dec. 1, Holiday Nights officially kicked off at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Holiday Nights will be held at the zoo on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1-16.

People can enjoy a display of lights, ice carving, live music, s’mores and see some of the animals.

Photos from the event can be seen below: