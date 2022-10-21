SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition.
For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes.
November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you can spend your time and money on small-businesses and local non-profits.
Merchants that will be there:
|Abandoned Cakes
|ACAGATES
|Alpaca Country Clothing and Gifts /Lazy Acre Alpacas
|Amazing Greg’s Lens Cleaner & Gifts
|Amberearth.com
|Apothecary Chocolates
|Ayvaco USA, LLC
|B’s Cheese
|Balsam Rose Soap Company
|Beach Bound Creations
|Bev & Co.
|Black Button Distilling
|Blooms &blossoms
|Blue Daisy Fashion Boutique
|BOOM Babies
|Bumble B Boutique
|Canine Cravings
|Cedarvale Farm Alpacas
|Chandeliers Boutique
|Cheese Filled Company
|Cindy’s Gift Solutions / Thomas Joyce
|Clean Slate Farm
|Color Street
|Continuing Memories In-Time (CMI)
|createinstyle inc
|Crystal Girl Creations
|Cutco Cutlery
|DAVA Artesanal
|Discovery Toys
|Envious
|Euphoreje LLC dba Chocolate is Self-Care
|Finger Lakes Harvest
|Fleece Stitch & Glitz
|Floridella Boutique
|Forge Gone Conclusions
|Francis House Auxiliary Board
|Freedom Season LLC
|GirlCratery (powered by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways)
|Goblit
|Goldnik Inc
|Halo Dips
|Happy Little Homes Co.
|Headlines
|Immortal Phoenix
|It’s About Childhood & Family Inc
|Jean’s Park Lane Jewels
|Jewelry Industries
|Jordan Essentials
|Kimmy’s Krafts
|Kissed By The Sun Spice Company
|L’s Designs Creative Arts
|L&J Creations
|Lago Jewelers
|Lazy Lady Crafts
|Leather and Lace
|LH Holding
|Lilla Rose Haircessories
|LuLaRoe Amanda Hirko Rasbeck
|LyonSmith Brewing
|Marble City Handcrafted Goods
|Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant
|Mary’s Fault
|Metal Morphosis, LLC
|Natural Creations
|Nectar of the Vine
|Neglected Treasures
|Neino Fab
|Nest Homeware
|New Boston Prints
|Norwex
|Ort Family Farm
|Otter Lake Farm & Fiber
|Paparazzi Accessories – Independent Consultant
|Penelope’s Treats
|Perfect Beginnings
|Pink Zebra
|Ravens Nest Products
|RICHESAPIARY
|Royal Bee
|Scentsy
|Silly Sock Lady
|Simply Primitive
|SJ Beauty
|Soldier Solutions LLC
|Soul Inspiration
|Soulspeak and Sawdust
|Spirited Servers
|Stampin’ Up!
|SYRACHA’CUSE Gourmet Sauce Co
|Tastefully Simple
|The Gritty Sisters Soapery
|The Scrub Hub, LLC
|The Silver Zoo
|The Spice Project
|The White Sleigh Ltd
|Thousand Islands Winery
|Touchstone Crystal
|Tupperware
|Turn-of-the-Centuries
|Twigloo Farms
|Usborne Books & More
|Vermont Harvest
|Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories
|What’ss Jamie Makin: Chalk Couture Designer
|Young Living
|Zoey’s Uber-Chic Loft
Admission is seven dollars a person. You can purchase tickets for the Holiday Shoppe event on their website.
For additional information on the Holiday Shoppes or sponsorship opportunities available, you can email them at hs@jlysyracuse.org.