SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition.

For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes.

November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you can spend your time and money on small-businesses and local non-profits.

Merchants that will be there:

Abandoned Cakes
ACAGATES
Alpaca Country Clothing and Gifts /Lazy Acre Alpacas
Amazing Greg’s Lens Cleaner & Gifts
Amberearth.com
Apothecary Chocolates
Ayvaco USA, LLC
B’s Cheese
Balsam Rose Soap Company
Beach Bound Creations
Bev & Co.
Black Button Distilling
Blooms &blossoms
Blue Daisy Fashion Boutique
BOOM Babies
Bumble B Boutique
Canine Cravings
Cedarvale Farm Alpacas
Chandeliers Boutique
Cheese Filled Company
Cindy’s Gift Solutions / Thomas Joyce
Clean Slate Farm
Color Street
Continuing Memories In-Time (CMI)
createinstyle inc
Crystal Girl Creations
Cutco Cutlery
DAVA Artesanal
Discovery Toys
Envious
Euphoreje LLC dba Chocolate is Self-Care
Finger Lakes Harvest
Fleece Stitch & Glitz
Floridella Boutique
Forge Gone Conclusions
Francis House  Auxiliary Board
Freedom Season LLC
GirlCratery (powered by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways)
Goblit
Goldnik Inc
Halo Dips
Happy Little Homes Co.
Headlines
Immortal Phoenix
It’s About Childhood & Family Inc
Jean’s Park Lane Jewels
Jewelry Industries
Jordan Essentials
Kimmy’s Krafts
Kissed By The Sun Spice Company
L’s Designs Creative Arts
L&J Creations
Lago Jewelers
Lazy Lady Crafts
Leather and Lace
LH Holding
Lilla Rose Haircessories
LuLaRoe Amanda Hirko Rasbeck
LyonSmith Brewing
Marble City Handcrafted Goods
Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant
Mary’s Fault
Metal Morphosis, LLC
Natural Creations
Nectar of the Vine
Neglected Treasures
Neino Fab
Nest Homeware
New Boston Prints
Norwex
Ort Family Farm
Otter Lake Farm & Fiber
Paparazzi Accessories – Independent Consultant
Penelope’s Treats
Perfect Beginnings
Pink Zebra
Ravens Nest Products
RICHESAPIARY
Royal Bee
Scentsy
Silly Sock Lady
Simply Primitive
SJ Beauty
Soldier Solutions LLC
Soul Inspiration
Soulspeak and Sawdust
Spirited Servers
Stampin’ Up!
SYRACHA’CUSE Gourmet Sauce Co
Tastefully Simple
The Gritty Sisters Soapery
The Scrub Hub, LLC
The Silver Zoo
The Spice Project
The White Sleigh Ltd
Thousand Islands Winery
Touchstone Crystal
Tupperware
Turn-of-the-Centuries
Twigloo Farms
Usborne Books & More
Vermont Harvest
Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories
What’ss Jamie Makin: Chalk Couture Designer
Young Living
Zoey’s Uber-Chic Loft

Admission is seven dollars a person. You can purchase tickets for the Holiday Shoppe event on their website.

For additional information on the Holiday Shoppes or sponsorship opportunities available, you can email them at hs@jlysyracuse.org.