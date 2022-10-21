SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition.

For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes.

November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you can spend your time and money on small-businesses and local non-profits.

Merchants that will be there:

Abandoned Cakes ACAGATES Alpaca Country Clothing and Gifts /Lazy Acre Alpacas Amazing Greg’s Lens Cleaner & Gifts Amberearth.com Apothecary Chocolates Ayvaco USA, LLC B’s Cheese Balsam Rose Soap Company Beach Bound Creations Bev & Co. Black Button Distilling Blooms &blossoms Blue Daisy Fashion Boutique BOOM Babies Bumble B Boutique Canine Cravings Cedarvale Farm Alpacas Chandeliers Boutique Cheese Filled Company Cindy’s Gift Solutions / Thomas Joyce Clean Slate Farm Color Street Continuing Memories In-Time (CMI) createinstyle inc Crystal Girl Creations Cutco Cutlery DAVA Artesanal Discovery Toys Envious Euphoreje LLC dba Chocolate is Self-Care Finger Lakes Harvest Fleece Stitch & Glitz Floridella Boutique Forge Gone Conclusions Francis House Auxiliary Board Freedom Season LLC GirlCratery (powered by Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways) Goblit Goldnik Inc Halo Dips Happy Little Homes Co. Headlines Immortal Phoenix It’s About Childhood & Family Inc Jean’s Park Lane Jewels Jewelry Industries Jordan Essentials Kimmy’s Krafts Kissed By The Sun Spice Company L’s Designs Creative Arts L&J Creations Lago Jewelers Lazy Lady Crafts Leather and Lace LH Holding Lilla Rose Haircessories LuLaRoe Amanda Hirko Rasbeck LyonSmith Brewing Marble City Handcrafted Goods Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant Mary’s Fault Metal Morphosis, LLC Natural Creations Nectar of the Vine Neglected Treasures Neino Fab Nest Homeware New Boston Prints Norwex Ort Family Farm Otter Lake Farm & Fiber Paparazzi Accessories – Independent Consultant Penelope’s Treats Perfect Beginnings Pink Zebra Ravens Nest Products RICHESAPIARY Royal Bee Scentsy Silly Sock Lady Simply Primitive SJ Beauty Soldier Solutions LLC Soul Inspiration Soulspeak and Sawdust Spirited Servers Stampin’ Up! SYRACHA’CUSE Gourmet Sauce Co Tastefully Simple The Gritty Sisters Soapery The Scrub Hub, LLC The Silver Zoo The Spice Project The White Sleigh Ltd Thousand Islands Winery Touchstone Crystal Tupperware Turn-of-the-Centuries Twigloo Farms Usborne Books & More Vermont Harvest Walking Miss Daisy Pet Accessories What’ss Jamie Makin: Chalk Couture Designer Young Living Zoey’s Uber-Chic Loft

Admission is seven dollars a person. You can purchase tickets for the Holiday Shoppe event on their website.

For additional information on the Holiday Shoppes or sponsorship opportunities available, you can email them at hs@jlysyracuse.org.