Holiday surprise at Frazer School in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – There is a special surprise brewing inside of Frazer School in Syracuse. People across the nation are donating blankets for students to enjoy this holiday season.

Lynette Spencer, Peaceful Schools’ Community Schools Coordinator at Frazer, started a blanket donation drive in mid-October in an effort to provide 950 blankets for every student at Frazer. Since October, she’s collected 400 blankets. Her goal is to collect all the new blankets by Dec. 16, 2019.

If you’d like to donate new blankets, contact Lynette Spencer at lynettes@peacefulschools.com or (703) 965-3626.

