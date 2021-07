LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Lake George saw a boost in tourism this 4th of july weekend. The village held fireworks for the first time since the pandemic began, and the turnout was successful.

The Lake George steamboat company also held cruises over the weekend for visitors to see the fireworks show from the water.

All three of those days were sold out, and Captain David King says he’s happy passengers are ready to experience a normal summer tourism season in the area.