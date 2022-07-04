SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Most stay dry tonight, but showers and a few storms eventually move into CNY. Find out when below…

TONIGHT:

If you have plans to check out fireworks this evening, the weather looks to be good for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There’s a slight chance of a shower or two up towards Watertown and the North Country after 9 or 10 this evening, and a higher risk of a few showers and possibly a storm overnight.

It’s a milder night tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

The clouds we see increase Monday afternoon and evening are ahead of a frontal system that moves into the region for Tuesday. Westerly winds ahead of this front bring additional moisture in down near the ground so our dew points rise, and it feels much more humid, especially during the afternoon.

That added moisture, along with the approaching front will cause scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat from the storms appears to be heavy rain which would cause ponding on the roads and in some cases a bit of localized flooding. There could be a couple storms with gusty winds, too.

Highs on Tuesday should warm into the upper 70s to near 80 depending upon how much sun we see during the morning and early afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A cold front swings through Tuesday night with a few more showers and possibly a storm or two mainly during the evening.

Lows drop into the low 60s with decreasing humidity overnight too.

MID WEEK:

In the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front high pressure builds in and helps clear us out during the day Wednesday after maybe a lingering/stray morning shower.

The air mass building in with high pressure Wednesday is the center of a dry and seasonably cool air mass that sets up for Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday.

Highs Wednesday is near 80 with a nice breeze too.