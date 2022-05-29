SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After showers and cool weather to start the holiday weekend in CNY, you can trade your umbrellas/rain jackets for shorts the rest of the weekend!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The rest of the Memorial Day weekend is looking very nice with a significant warm up!

SUNDAY – MEMORIAL DAY:

Even with high pressure remains in control of our weather, some moisture in the mid layers of the atmosphere has snuck into Central New York as of Sunday morning. We expect this cloud cover to gradually thin, but we’ll call it more of a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday afternoon.

Despite the extra cloud cover, we expect warmer temperatures today compared with yesterday, eventually making it into the mid to upper 70s.

It looks like more sunshine on Monday as well with warmer weather to boot. We still think we are well into the 80s perhaps touching 90 for Memorial Day itself!

While the humidity is kept in check Sunday with dew points in the 50s, but they creep back into the 60s during the day Monday. So, there is an increasingly humid feel to go along with that 90-degree heat for the holiday itself. That said, be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated, and if you have beach/pool plans on Memorial Day you are in luck!

The warmth and humidity stay with us through the middle of the week with more sun Tuesday, but chances of showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday.