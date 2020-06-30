Holiday weekend triggers Auburn hospital to reverse plan to allow visitors

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After initially taking New York State upon its option to reopen to visitors, Auburn Community Hospital has reversed its decision and will stay closed to guests for the time being.

In a statement, the hospital president Scott Berlucchi wrote, “we think it is prudent to take some time to monitor the situation.”

Berlucchi added, “our concerns center around the holiday weekend and increased social gatherings where people may let their guard down, increasing the probability of exposing more people to the virus.”

The decision comes after a meeting with medical staff and hospital administrators, according to the statement.

As is the case at other hospitals, exceptions to allow visitors include patients with special needs, maternity, pediatric patients, and patients in immediate end-of-life situations. Those people will have to be screened before entering the facility.

The hospital has committed to reevaluating the situation and promises an update in the coming days.