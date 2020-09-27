Holland Patent School District goes completely remote next week to allow more time for COVID-19 contact tracing

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three students in the Holland Patent School District tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and now the entire school district will transition to remote learning for the week beginning Monday, September 28. The closure is so the health department can complete its contact tracing and help prevent any future outbreaks.

Of the three students who tested positive, one was an elementary school student, one was a middle schooler and one was in the high school. This forced the school district to close all of their buildings and move to remote learning for the upcoming week because the local health department has not completed its contact tracing.

The school district’s website says that all students in the Holland Patent School District will be learning remotely from Monday, September 28 until at least Friday, October 2. The transition to remote learning also includes students in the BOCES program and outside placement students as well.

Extracurricular activities and sports will also be suspended for one week.

During the remote learning session, meals for students can be picked up from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday behind the high school at the cafeteria loading dock.

If someone has been deemed that they were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, the health department will directly contact that person.

The school district hopes to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 5.

