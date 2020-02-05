Live Now
President Trump’s State of the Union address
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Holy Cross School in Dewitt closed Wednesday due to excessive illnesses

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Holy Cross School in Dewitt told NewsChannel 9 that they will be closed on Wednesday due to excessive illnesses.

Schools officials have reported that on Tuesday the school had a 50 percent absentee count.

Colds, flu and flu-like illnesses are being blamed for Wednesday’s closure.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected