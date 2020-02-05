Holy Cross School in Dewitt closed Wednesday due to excessive illnesses

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those with Holy Cross School in Dewitt told NewsChannel 9 that they will be closed on Wednesday due to excessive illnesses.
Schools officials have reported that on Tuesday the school had a 50 percent absentee count.
Colds, flu and flu-like illnesses are being blamed for Wednesday’s closure.
