Home away from home: Syracuse Veterans Center continues counseling during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Social distancing might be the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but social interaction is still just as important, especially for veterans.

The doors at the Syracuse Vet Center are closed for their in-person daily services such as counseling and group socialization, but the staff wants Central New York veterans to know they’re still open and operational. They’re just providing those services in a new way.

Richard Purcell, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist at the Syracuse Vet Center, explained the switch from face-to-face counseling to the use of tele-services and virtual connection.

“It has been a change, but it’s been an easy process,” said Purcell.

The veterans that we see are combat veterans, veterans that service in hostile locations, veterans that experience trauma like military-central trauma, but now there’s a new war…the pandemic. Richard Purcell, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, Syracuse Vet Center

The additional stress and anxiety of COVID-19 can hinder some treatment, which is why the Vet Center developed two new programs to help with mental health and feelings of isolation.

One program is a virtual counseling group that meets every other Friday. Veterans can discuss current events, anxiety they might be facing and how to deal with the stressors they’ve been dealt.

“The other program which we’re growing from is ‘Only a Phone Call Away.’ If a veteran or military member is in a good place with their mental health or just wants to talk to another veteran, they can call in and we can talk to them about hobbies or projects that they’re working on,” Purcell explained.

🇺🇸 The Syracuse Vet Center’s doors for in-person services are closed due to #COVID19 — But coming up tonight on @NewsChannel9 at 6:00, I’ll explain how they’re still open and operating…just in a new way ‼️#LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/ayyVejyy23 — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) May 2, 2020

The social interaction is a central part of a veteran’s counseling and treatment plan. The services provided by the Syracuse Vet Center are free and confidential.

Once you’re in the military, you form this bond and that bond never breaks. Whether you’re in or you’re out, when you meet another veteran, it’s an immediate bond. Richard Purcell, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist, Syracuse Vet Center

For emergency and crisis needs, the Syracuse Veterans Center will continue to take walk-ins.

If you’re interested in learning more about the eligibility requirements and next steps, you’re asked to call the Vet Center at (315) 478-7127.

Even if you call the office after hours of operation, your call will be transferred to the national call center that is open 24/7, which is run by veterans and their families across the country.

