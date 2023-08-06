SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to a house fire at 209 Mildred Avenue early this morning, August 6, at 3:02 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene and discovered a two-and-half-story home with smoke and flames coming out of its side. They then entered the home with hoses to extinguish the fire and to search for possible trapped victims.

No trapped people were found as the occupants were able to escape before fire crews arrived, according to SFD.

The fire was located on the home’s second floor, and crews moved their hoses into position to extinguish the fire. Firefighters later saw the fire had spread to the attic, so they cut holes into the ceiling and flowed water into the areas where the fire had spread.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after roughly 30 minutes, SFD said.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured, but four people were displaced from the home and are now being assisted by the American Red Cross. The home also suffered fire, water and smoke damage.

Syracuse Fire Investigators were brought to the scene to determine the origin of the fire, but no official cause has been released by SFD.

A total of 36 fire personnel responded to the call, along with Syracuse Police, Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance and American Medical Response.