The Home Depot donates flowers to cemetery after hundreds of flowers were stolen

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations have been pouring into the Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay after our Your Stories line was contacted about flowers being stolen from the cemetery.

Saturday morning workers from The Home Depot dropped off around 150 hanging flower baskets to the cemetery.

One of the supervisors from the Town of Clay store said they saw our story about the vandalized graves and felt like they needed to do something, so they contacted a local flower shop to get the ball rolling.

Amy Shattuck, one of the supervisors, said, “It was shock and disgust. I cannot believe someone would actually come to the cemetery and do that so I just hope the person gets caught, and I’m glad that we can give the family some kind of closure so we can say hey we saw it and we took action for you.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for donations.