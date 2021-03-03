Home HeadQuarters receives funding to help low-income families become homeowners

A sold sign stands in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. Average rates on long-term mortgages continue to fall to new record lows, as the key 30-year loan dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Home HeadQuarters Inc., in Syracuse is getting $1 million in federal funds to provide low-income families in Central New York with the means to become homeowners.

Home HeadQuarters serves as a community development organization and certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that works to creating housing opportunities and provide access to affordable financial services.

In Congress, New York’s 24th District Representative John Katko advocated for increased support for the CDFI Fund. “Today, I’m proud to announce $1 million in federal funds will be distributed to Home HeadQuarters inn Syracuse. Locally, Home HeadQuarters does incredible work to provide access to affordable financial services and create economic opportunities for individuals and families from low-income communities,” Rep. Katko said. “With this new award, Home HeadQuarters will provide Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance to nearly 200 families to purchase their first homes. I’m proud this investment will help more Central New Yorkers realize the American dream of owning a home, empower them to raise their families locally, and contribute to our region’s economy.”

“Without this investment in low- to moderate-income homebuyers, more than $16 million of local first mortgage financing might be left on the table,” said Home HeadQuarters’ CEO Kerry Quaglia. “With this assistance, CNY families will be able to build equity, establish family wealth and help rebuild our local communities.”