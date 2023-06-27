SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to 921 Ballantyne Road on Tuesday June 27, around 12:47 a.m. At the time, they believed they were responding to a shooting, but they learned it was a home invasion robbery.

At the home, officers found a 31-year-old male victim who told police that two males entered his apartment, hit him in the head with a gun and stole multiple personal items.

The victim suffered with minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.