(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay.

Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.

The victim was taken to Upstate Community Hospital where he is to be treated for nonthreatening injuries.

The victim says he doesn’t know the suspects but described them as two young white men, who were wearing dark clothes and drove off in a small silver sedan.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call Solvay Police at 315-468-2510.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.