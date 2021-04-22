HOME RUN: Hundreds of donations gathered for Syracuse baseball players

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cicero man now has a garage full of enough baseball gear for several teams.





















After putting a video out on Twitter two weeks ago looking for donations, Matt Govendo has had to dedicate his garage to all the gifts from people in Central New York.

Govendo asked people to donate baseball gloves, pants, cleats, and bats to help kids in Syracuse play baseball with better equipment.

“Some of the kids didn’t have baseball pants,” Govendo said. “They were wearing jeans and sneakers and they are probably sharing helmets and bats so what we want to do is give updated stuff but hopefully a kid can get his own piece of equipment that he can use and work with.”

After seeing the story on NewsChannel 9 last week, people really came and showed support.

“I knew people would want to help and chip-in,” he said. “The support from everybody has been amazing. We had one lady drive from Rome who bought new stuff and dropped it off. She said thank you for doing this. It’s just amazing.”

There are hundreds of pairs of baseball pants, helmets, balls, gloves and bats.