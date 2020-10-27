Home sales down in U.S. but CNY housing market improves

(WSYR-TV) — New home sales are down across the country. The U.S. Department of Commerce reports sales of new, single-family homes fell 3.5% in September after 4 months of increases. Analysts had been expecting that trend to continue.
Here in Central New York, home sales were just 5% below last September, closing the pandemic-induced gap. In June, sales were down more than 30%.
Median sales prices in the area continued to post double-digit gains with a 13% gain from last year, according to the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®, rising to $165,000 compared to $146,000 in 2019.
The Central New York housing market is expected to continue to make gains throughout the fall.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch Live: The NY 23rd Congressional District Debate Live at 7 PM
- FORECAST: Some more rain tonight but slowly turning drier Wednesday
- Fayetteville-Manlius Turkey Trot going virtual this year
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country
- Election Day lead-up sees record early voting in many states
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App