Home sales down in U.S. but CNY housing market improves

(WSYR-TV) — New home sales are down across the country. The U.S. Department of Commerce reports sales of new, single-family homes fell 3.5% in September after 4 months of increases. Analysts had been expecting that trend to continue.

Here in Central New York, home sales were just 5% below last September, closing the pandemic-induced gap. In June, sales were down more than 30%.

Median sales prices in the area continued to post double-digit gains with a 13% gain from last year, according to the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®, rising to $165,000 compared to $146,000 in 2019.

The Central New York housing market is expected to continue to make gains throughout the fall.