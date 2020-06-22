Home sales slow due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Association of Realtors reports the inability of realtors to show homes to prospective buyers in person is to blame for a sharp decline in home sales and homes on the market in the month of May.

Because of COVID-19, Realtors have only been able to show homes virtually, and the organization says that has had an impact.

Courtesy NYS Association of Realtors

According to the group, new home listings plummeted in May by 44.5% from May of 2019. Pending sales fell 47.3% and closed sales fell 33.8% compared to last May across the state.

In Onondaga County, new home listings fell 38.4% in May compared to May of 2019. Closed sales fell 28% for the same period, but the median price of those home sales was up 3.2%.