‘Home Unit’ to ensure safe housing proposed in City of Syracuse budget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The recent death of a 93-year-old who was murdered at the Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse has sparked the creation of a “Home Unit” for the city.

In his budget presentation to the Syracuse Common Council on Thursday, Mayor Walsh said the “Home Unit” would be comprised of staff members from the police department, code enforcement, the legal team, and a few others to better ensure apartment units are offering safe housing to tenants.

The mayor emphasized that his plan does not include the more than $100 million the city gets from the federal government’s latest stimulus plan, which will help expand his vision in the future.

“I see the federal funds both through the ARP and a federal infrastructure bill will give us an opportunity to accelerate those investments because similar to the service investments that we’re making to the budget, there’s a lot of deferred maintenance here there’s a lot of long-overdue investments that are needed so yes we’re looking to make those investments but as we do we need to continue to deal with the day to day quality of life issues that we hear from our constituents all about.”

The Common Council will now work on the plan. The new fiscal year starts July 1.