OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Police Officers were sent to the Oswego Marina over a stolen sailboat around 9:33 a.m., on Sept. 26.

Officers were told by E911 that an unknown man had the sailboat without permission from the owner, and took it out on the Oswego River.

At the scene, officers talked with a marina employee who said the same, someone who was not the owner was operating the boat.

Oswego Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard assisted in the retrieval of the boat.

After an investigation, 46-year-old Jody Schroeder, a homeless man, was arrested and charged with:

One county of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, Class D felony

Schroeder was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 10/26/23 at 9:30 a.m.

