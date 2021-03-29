Homeless WNY pooch pampered after having puppies

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One pooch was pampered Sunday in Amherst and certainly deserved this five-star treatment.

Zoey was rescued by the Open Arms Rescue of Western New York then she immediately had puppies.

Sweet Buffalo, along with Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive teamed up to throw this event.

Michael Bellreng says Zoey’s story hits close to home because his family has adopted pups in the past.

“Who doesn’t love dogs? And you know, we just want to do whatever we can to help these gorgeous adorable puppies get adopted,” said Bellreng.

Open Arms Rescue had applications there for people to fill out if they were interested in adopting Zoey or one of her puppies.

For more information about Open Arms Rescue, click here.