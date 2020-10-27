Homemade Applesauce You Can Make This Season

While the weather is cooling and apple picking season is in full swing you can enjoy the apples you pick by making some homemade applesauce. Meteorologist John DiPasquale shows Sistina and Steve how it’s done.
INGREDIENTS:
12 apples
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ cup water
1 tablespoon lemon
DIRECTIONS:
- Peel and core apples. Cut into fourths and place in crock pot. Toss apples in lemon juice and then add in sugar and cinnamon, stirring to combine. Add in water.
- Cover with crock pot lid. Cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours, until apples are very softened. Eat immediately or store in a sealed container in the refrigerator. Enjoy!
