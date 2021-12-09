Homeowner follows invader’s vehicle until police intervention

SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched on the morning of December 9 after reports of a home invasion robbery in the Town of Sullivan. According to the sheriff’s office, the 911 Center reported that the victim of the robbery was actively chasing the suspect vehicle throughout the Town of Fenner and into the Chittenango area. The suspects fired shots into the victim’s car as the chase ensued.

It was in the Chittenango area where the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. Three individuals were taken into custody without incident after the traffic stop. A fourth suspect joined them in custody after apparently fleeing the vehicle, the sheriff’s office reports. All four suspects are being held at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, pending arraignment.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.