Homer boy gets first responder escort home after spending 1 month at St. Jude’s in Tennessee

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A Central New York second grader is making the trip home on Wednesday after spending the last month at St. Jude’s in Tennessee.

There to greet Ivan Roskos for the trip were Homer Police officers.

They gave him a first responder escort from I-81 South to his house on Cosmos Hill Road.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected