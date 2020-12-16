Homer boy gets first responder escort home after spending 1 month at St. Jude’s in Tennessee

(WSYR-TV) — A Central New York second grader is making the trip home on Wednesday after spending the last month at St. Jude’s in Tennessee.
There to greet Ivan Roskos for the trip were Homer Police officers.
They gave him a first responder escort from I-81 South to his house on Cosmos Hill Road.
