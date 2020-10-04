Homer firefighter added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Homer firefighter who lost his life while in the line of duty will be honored by New York State for his heroism.

Governor Cuomo announced Robert H. Bush, of Homer, would be one of 21 names that gets engraved into the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall later this week.

The New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial was dedicated in 1998, and once the 21 names get added this year, there will be a total of 2,596 names on the wall.

To see the full list of names being added to the wall this year, click here.

In a normal year, the fallen firefighters and their families are honored with a ceremony at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. However, due to the pandemic, a tribute video was made to honor the firefighters this year.

Governor Cuomo says the families of all 2020 honorees will be invited to attend the 24th Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in 2021. This way their loved ones can be recognized at a traditional in-person ceremony.

Each of these twenty-one brave New Yorkers answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the communities and residents they serve. It is our duty to honor their bravery and legacy in perpetuity. With their names inscribed on this wall, we vow to never forget their heroic actions and pledge to always remember their legacy. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Cuomo also announced the week of October 4-10 is Fire Prevention Week and Thursday, October 8 will be Fire Appreciation Day this year.