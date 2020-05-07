Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Homer man facing DWI charges after crashing his car

Local News
CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Homer man is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after crashing his car.

On Tuesday, May 5, around 7:45 p.m., Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a car speeding on Albany Street in Cortlandville. The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn on to Locust Ave., and the vehicle went off the roadway, striking a street sign, driveway culvert, and then a tree. The driver was identified as David E. Beiter, 50, of Homer.

Beiter is facing charges of DWI, failure to keep right, and speeding. He’s due back in the Town of Cortlandville Court on June 1.

