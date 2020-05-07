Homer man facing DWI charges after crashing his car

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Homer man is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after crashing his car.

On Tuesday, May 5, around 7:45 p.m., Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a car speeding on Albany Street in Cortlandville. The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn on to Locust Ave., and the vehicle went off the roadway, striking a street sign, driveway culvert, and then a tree. The driver was identified as David E. Beiter, 50, of Homer.

Beiter is facing charges of DWI, failure to keep right, and speeding. He’s due back in the Town of Cortlandville Court on June 1.