Homer man found with materials to make meth after traffic stop

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Homer man is facing multiple charges after he failed to pull over for State Police.

State Police were trying to pull over David Bucanelli, 32, of Homer, Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday while he was driving on State Route 11 in Homer. Bucanelli failed to pull over, and police followed him down several streets until he complied.

When Bucanelli finally stopped on Cherry Street, he was placed under arrest. State Police found materials used for making methamphetamine in his vehicle after a search. He is facing charges of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is set to be arraigned in Homer Town Court.

