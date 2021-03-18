Homer Police Chief warning of Amazon phone scam

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have been ordering a lot more from Amazon during the pandemic? That’s exactly what scammers are counting on when you get a phone call like this:

“An unauthorized purchase of an iPhone XR 64 gigabytes for $749 is being ordered from your Amazon account. To cancel your order or to connect to one of our customer representatives, please press 1 or simply stay on the line.”

Homer Police say neighbors have been getting the calls and they appear to be coming from 607 area codes. People are picking up, thinking it’s local, so it’s someone they know or can trust. But don’t trust them.

“What they’re looking to do is obtain your account information or credit card information and sometimes they’ll even ask permission to get on the computer and there’s only one goal and that’s to steal,” said Homer Police Chief Bob Pitman.

Amazon doesn’t call customers. If you get a call like that, don’t give them any information and hang up.