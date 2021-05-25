Homer police warn residents to secure their vehicles after string of car thefts

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers of the Homer Police Department warn residents to lock their vehicle doors after multiple cars have been ransacked and stolen in the area.

On Monday, an officer discovered a car that was confirmed to have been stolen parked in the lower lot of Homer High School, and the next day a resident discovered that her vehicle had been ransacked and her car keys stolen. Other residents have reported similar incidents.

Police also ask residents that have home security systems to review their systems during the time frame of any larcenies to determine if they may have recorded the suspects. If you have any information about these recent larcenies contact the Homer Police Department at 607-749-2022.