Homer Police warn that ‘porch pirates’ could steal your mail

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– People are usually put on the lookout for the grinches that steal packages during the holiday season, but Homer Police remind everyone that porch pirates strike year-round.

Neighbors on Wall Street and River streets can attest to that, where delivered packages got opened and stolen from, so protect your packages!

Some tips for protecting your mail would be to choose a shipping option requiring a signature, take advantage of the package tracing system, and to ship packages to the office or a relative’s house if you’re not going to be home.

Other good practices would be to instruct that packages be held until you’re home, or to install security cameras to help police catch the thieves in the case of a theft or tampering.