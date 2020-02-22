Homophobic graffiti found in 4th floor restroom of Day Hall on SU campus

Local News

by: Sierra McLean

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that homophobic graffiti was found in Day Hall.

It was found in a restroom on the fourth floor of the building.

DPS officers were made aware of the situation around midnight on Friday.

According to a press release, the Office of Student Living will be meeting with residents in Day Hall to discuss the events.

If you have information about this event, contact DPS at (315) 443-2224.

To read about more of the bias incidents that have happened at SU, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected