SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After an almost two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Honor Flight Syracuse is taking off again bright and early Saturday morning.

80 Central New York veterans are headed to Washington D.C. to see the monuments dedicated to their service.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan will be traveling with the group. He’ll share the veterans’ stories and provide coverage on the air and online throughout the weekend.