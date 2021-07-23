Honor Flight Syracuse approved for 15th mission after year off due to the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Syracuse has just announced that “Mission 15” was approved by the national organization to take flight in September after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Honor Flight Syracuse organizers are looking into different ways to keep passengers safe for the event that will fly over 650 senior veterans to war memorials in Washington D.C. in a one-day expedition.

There have been some changes in the local chapter, as the co-founders John Paddock and Randy Flath have stepped out of their roles on the board and are in the process of creating an advisory board.

This will be Honor Flight Syracuse’s fifteenth mission, after flying over 900 veterans to the nation’s capital. The event will take place on September 25, 2021.