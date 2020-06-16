Honor Flight Syracuse cancels all missions planned for 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Syracuse announced on Tuesday that they have decided to cancel all planned missions in 2020.

This is in accordance with the Honor Flight Network policy. Because of this, there will be no fall flight this year.

“While this is deeply saddening, it is just not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor at this point,” said a press release from Honor Flight Syracuse.

Individuals who had been planning to travel on Mission 15 will receive communication regarding the trip. At this point, it has been planned for April of 2021.

Honor Flight Syracuse will continue to accept deceased veterans to be honored with a Flags of Our Heroes Ceremony on the next planned mission.