SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Syracuse missions to Washington, D.C. are still on hold, but volunteers were working in Central New York to ensure local veterans know they are appreciated and celebrated.

Ken Jackson (Vietnam)

Michael Juskow (Vietnam)

Ernie Martin (Korea)

Mission 15 Vets, Korean War. Arnie Rubenstein, Tom Buckley, Lucien Ali.

Mission 15 veterans have been waiting for their chance to fly, and on Saturday they were celebrated with a caravan of volunteers to say thanks and present them with a lawn sign of appreciation.