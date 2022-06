OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Honor Flight Syracuse celebrated Leo Malone with a Centenarian Salute on Saturday afternoon.

The Honor Flight team put together a special 80-100 vehicle caravan with music who were asked to meet at Malone’s Garage in Oswego to drive-by his residence, in addition to a special Flag Proclamation from Congressman John Katko presented by the 174th ATKW Honor Guard.

The public was invited to an open house/pig roast shortly after at 47 Chapel Road in Hannibal, NY.