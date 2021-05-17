Honor Flight Syracuse celebrates WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Syracuse celebrated the 100th birthday of WWII veteran Ernest Hamer at the Camillus Volunteer Fire Department parking lot on Monday.

Hamer served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945. He was stationed in Key West, where he met his wife, now passed, who was also in the Navy. Several groups attended the celebration including the Camillus Middle School Choir to sing the National Anthem.























The Manlius and Solvay Veterans of Foreign Wars attended the event to salute Hamer, as well as legislator Ken Bush.

Honor Flight Syracuse is an organization that flies U.S. veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their war memorials. Hamer participated in Honor Flight Syracuse’s 5th mission in April of 2015.