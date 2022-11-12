SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Honor Flight Syracuse is celebrating 10 years with “Flags Of Our Heroes” ceremony on Sunday, November 13, to honor 68 deceased Veterans and their families.

The ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Onondaga County War Memorial where the deceased Veterans and their families are set to receive special recognition from Honor Flight Syracuse.

The special program, “Flags of Our Heroes,” provides a memorable way for families to honor their fallen soldiers after death.

NewsChannel 9’s own Ryan Dean will be the emcee for this special ceremony.

“The Flags of Our Heroes Program enables us to show the respect so richly deserved to our deceased veterans and their families,” said Kevin Bradley, President of Honor Flight Syracuse. “We want to provide these families with the knowledge that their family member was honored with the highest regard and dignity at the appropriate National Memorial in Washington, D.C. We look forward to recognizing the sacrifices and contributions of these veterans with their families at the ceremony.”

At the ceremony, a special photo of the individual families Veteran will be shown. The special photos were taken as part of the recent Honor Flight Syracuse 10th anniversary called Mission #17 to Washington, DC. The Veteran’s photos were then staged and photographed in front of the appropriate memorial beside an encased American Flag and tribute signage.

Families will also be provided a memorial certificate from Honor Flight Syracuse, as well as the remembrance photo taken in Washington, D.C. at the ceremony.

For more information, visit the Honor Flight Syracuse website.