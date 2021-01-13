Honor Flight Syracuse helps veteran celebrate his birthday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A World War II Army veteran in Oswego was honored on Tuesday in a big, and safe, way.

Howard Hall served with the 32nd Infantry Division in the Philippines from 1942 to 1945. On Tuesday, Hall turned 101!

Honor Flight Syracuse has not been able to hold its missions and won’t be able to for at least the next six months. But that didn’t stop them from celebrating Hall on his big day. They organized a caravan, with police lights and sirens, fire trucks, and a masked salute from fellow veterans in uniform. They encourage everyone to stay connected with our veterans.

“I think all of us are feeling a bit of the isolation with COVID, but please stay in contact with your veterans, with your World War II, Korean War veterans, Vietnam veterans,” said Col. Bill Conole, retired, United States Army.

The caravan was the first in Honor Flight’s new program to help celebrate the birthdays of veterans marking 100 years or more.