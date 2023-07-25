SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recycling company, TOMRA, presented Honor Flight Syracuse with a donation check of over $24,000 on Tuesday, after raising money from a large bottle and can drive back in April.

It is one of the biggest donations that Honor Flight Syracuse has received from a single fundraising event. Also, one of the largest donations they have received in 11 years.

Honor Flight Syracuse honors veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and national monuments.

“We really wanna back the veterans and be part of honoring what they’ve done for us and for the freedoms we have today. So it’s really important TOMRA got behind a good outlet to help raise money and raise funds for important people like that,” said Redemption Director, Jim Meola.

The total amount donated to the group, from three separate groups, since 2022, has now reached $64,000.