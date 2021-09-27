Honor Flight Syracuse’s 15th mission to Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — After a two-year pandemic hiatus and multiple cancelled trips, Honor Flight Syracuse Mission 15 took off early Saturday morning.

The organization gives local veterans the chance to get to Washington, D.C., in many cases for the first time.

Walter Jewell, from Elbridge, recently turned 91. It was his first trip to Washington and he thinks honor flight is the perfect birthday gift.

Mr. Jewell was drafted in 1952 and joined the Marines. He feels lucky he wasn’t sent overseas for his duty during the Korean War.



Veterans often choose their spouse or adult child as their guardian on the Honor Flight, but Jewell chose his 26-year-old granddaughter to accompany him.



The veterans are not taking this trip for granted.

First set for spring of 2020 — and delayed two years because of the pandemic, every mission member had to show proof of vaccination.

The trip looked like the past 14 with visits to memorials for World War Two, Vietnam and Korean Wars and Arlington National Cemetery.

The packed day ended with a boisterous welcome home in Syracuse.