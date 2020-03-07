Honor Flight Syracuse’s May mission is still a go

(WSYR-TV) — Despite coronavirus concerns, those with Honor Flight Syracuse tell NewsChannel 9 that their May mission is still a go.
This comes after Honor Flight Rochester postponed its upcoming trip next month due to the rapid spread of the virus.
In a statement to NewsChannel 9, they said, in part:
Our veterans are our number one priority. We are in regular contact with the Honor Flight Network, officials here in CNY and various agents in D.C., and are monitoring this developing situation.
