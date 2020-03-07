Honor Flight Syracuse’s May mission is still a go

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Honor_Flight_Syracuse_0_20180429035035

(WSYR-TV) — Despite coronavirus concerns, those with Honor Flight Syracuse tell NewsChannel 9 that their May mission is still a go.

This comes after Honor Flight Rochester postponed its upcoming trip next month due to the rapid spread of the virus.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, they said, in part:

Our veterans are our number one priority. We are in regular contact with the Honor Flight Network, officials here in CNY and various agents in D.C., and are monitoring this developing situation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected