Honoring Black History

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla for this half-hour special which dives into the triumphs and tribulations of Black Americans. We’ll take a look at the historical medical disparities that have created new fears during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as unwrap layers of systemic and institutional racism that have built barriers against people in the Black community. Also, you’ll be introduced to a few of the inspirational and empowering Black men and women in our area who are rewriting their own story and overcoming institutional limits put upon them.
