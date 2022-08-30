SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From beef cattle to putting out fires. it was a busy day Tuesday at the Great New York State Fair with Fire and Rescue Day held all day at the fairgrounds. Any active or retired firefighters or EMS could get into The Great New York State Fair for free on Tuesday in honor of the special day.

Saving lives every day. Firefighters and emergency responders, they’re our everyday heroes and they’re stationed right here at the fairgrounds. Responding to calls on and off the fairgrounds. we’re talking about the Solvay volunteer fire department. They always have their door open, happy to answer questions about fire safety and rescue whether it’s today or when the fair is over. You can learn the ins and outs of being a firefighter.

“Fair time is special for the 13 days. We’re down here 24/7. We have two shifts. We provide fire suppression and some basic medical emergency services to the fair. Pretty much if there is a major incident we respond out of the station. People are welcome to come for a tour if you want to check out the rig but we’re here for the fire suppression mostly,” says Anthony Desalvo, a volunteer firefighter at the Solvay Fire Department.

Keeping yourself and those around you safe.

“Utilizing a fire extinguisher in your home or at your place of business can obviously save your life and save the life of the people that you work with. So being comfortable with that equipment, what it does, and how to use it safely is absolutely essential,” says Jesse Orton, volunteer firefighter, and EMT, Solvay Volunteer Fire Department.

It doesn’t stop there. You can visit safety town at the fairgrounds and walk through the house of hazards and talk with experts from New York State Firemen Association. If you miss Safety Town, you can stop by at the state fairgrounds until September 5.