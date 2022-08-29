SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair held Law Enforcement Day on Monday. In honor of the special day, any active or retired law enforcement officers could get into the state fair for free.

Honoring our New York State Troopers for more than 100 years at The Great New York State Fair.

“This is a special day we can dedicate to the fallen officers, also officers who have passed away from the 9/11 assignment,” says New York State Trooper Jack Keller.

Photos of those fallen officers can be found on the wall of honor inside the state police exhibit.

Trooper Keller added, “Those are the officers since 1917 who passed away in the line of duty or killed in the line of duty.”

Another wall right above has been dedicated to seven fallen officers who have died between 2020 and 2021. Six of those officers died from injuries or cancer related to 9/11.

“We have a crime scene investigation which showcases our forensics office. Our forensics team is those who respond to crime scenes,” says Trooper Keller.

Gives you a better idea of what happens at a crime scene.

“We also have our recruitment team. We’re always looking for the next trooper, the next generation to join our agency. If someone is interested in becoming a state trooper, certainly we have a recruiter available here,” says Trooper Keller.

Another part of the state police exhibit is the historical museum, which is dedicated to the past 105 years starting in 1917.

“When you walk through you’re going to see the technology change from when we started riding with horses, the cars that we use back then, the different equipment, even the weapons that we use,” says Trooper Keller.

You can check it all out at the NYS Fairgrounds until September 5th!