Honoring our fallen heroes from a distance this Memorial Day weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day is for remembering and honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. But, because of COVID-19, people can’t gather like normal to do so.

Now, people in Onondaga County are finding other ways to honor our fallen heroes.

“It shouldn’t take a parade or an event to make somebody understand and realize the sacrifice that people have put forward,” said Alexander Behm, the executive director at Clear Path for Veterans.

The Syracuse Vet Center put together a small gathering with no more than ten people and broadcasted the whole thing on Facebook so those who have lost loved ones can still take that moment to remember.

And at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Syracuse, they won’t be having their ceremony this weekend.

Instead of community volunteers, employees of Onondaga County spent the day putting flags on the nearly 8,000 gravestones.

“There’s some veterans and family members that may never have somebody come to their grave, never put a fresh cut flower on their grave, so at least this one week of the year, this Memorial Day, we’re putting a flag,” said Eric Stanczyk, the Park Superintendent at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

So, when people visit the cemetery over the weekend and into Monday. They will know that, even though there is no honor guard salute or a musical performance, their fallen hero is being remembered.

The Veterans Memorial Cemetery has implemented a new Adornment Policy, only allowing fresh cut flowers on the graves.

They will provide vases for visitors who need them. This is to keep up with standards set by national cemeteries.