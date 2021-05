AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The healing field has returned to Hoopes Park.

Visitors are invited to walk through rows of red, white, and blue, remembering friends, family, and all of the other men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

More than 600 American flags are on display this weekend at Hoopes Park in Auburn NY.

This Healing Field is a benefit for Operation Enduring Gratitude and Knights of Columbus Council 207 to raise next year’s veterans trip to Washington DC.@FLNewsRadio @NewsChannel9 @CNYCentral pic.twitter.com/rDUOFUox8g — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@MrEd315) May 28, 2021

People can also help support operation enduring gratitude by buying a flag. The project takes WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. for three day trips to experience monuments and memorials.