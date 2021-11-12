Hope and heels collide to help fight ovarian cancer Sunday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sea of teal will take over the Marriott Syracuse Downtown this Sunday, Nov. 14 for Hope For Heather‘s annual Hope and Heels Fashion Show and Brunch.

The fundraiser for the non-profit is always a big deal for the founder, Frieda Weeks. This year however might be even more significant.

The fashion show falls on the 13th anniversary of Heather Weeks’ death, the inspiration behind Hope For Heather.

The event raises awareness for ovarian cancer and raises money for women impacted by the disease while showing them the community is there with support.

The fashion show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano and Nicole Sommavilla will be walking the runway to show support for this community partner.

Proceeds from the tickets support Hope For Heather. If you’d like to buy a ticket, click here.

