Hope for Bereaved hosting virtual presentation on how to deal with the holidays

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 3, Hope for Bereaved will be hosting a virtual presentation on how to cope during the holidays.

The presentation will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will include speakers talking about how to cope with the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

All of the information on the Zoom call is below. You can call Hope for Bereaved at (315) 475-HOPE for more information.

