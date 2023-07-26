(WSYR-TV) — Losing a loved one can be one of the most difficult experiences a person can have. The organization HOPE for Bereaved is all about helping adults, teens, and children grieve the death of a loved one or friend.

Next weekend, you can do your part in helping them provide support to those who are grieving with their Remembrance 5k Run/Walk. Interim executive director Walter Stein shares details on the event and how to participate.

HOPE for Bereaved offers counseling, support groups and a monthly newsletter free of charge to the bereaved. We also provide education training workshops to schools, businesses, healthcare facilities and people helping or working with people who have developmental disabilities.

The HOPE for Bereaved 5k Run/Walk will take place at Long Branch Park in Liverpool next Saturday, August 5. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the race/walk starts at 9 a.m.

To register for the event visit hhopeforbereaved.com.